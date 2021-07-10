Rural producers stage protest against Argentine government policies

The main demostration was held in San Nicolás against the “growing interventionism of the State.”

A massive demonstration by Argentine rural producers convened Friday in the town of San Nicolás de los Arroyos in the province of Buenos Aires to celebrate Independence Day and express their disapproval of the policies undertaken by the administration of President Alberto Fernández.

Although no political party was supposed o be behind the mobilization, former Security Minister under Mauricio Macri and current PRO chairwoman Patricia Bullrich staged a much criticized appearnce after arriving on horseback.

Carrying Argentine flags and banners, thousands of agricultural producers gathered at kilometer 228 of Route 9 (Buenos Airres Rosario) under the motto “Citizens mobilized in defense of production, work and education.”

In addition to representatives of the agribusiness, there were references to activities such as tourism, education, gastronomy and health.

One of the main topics was the “growing interventionism of the State.” Similar events also took place in Tucumán and other rural nationwide.

Producers took the stage to protest against restrictions on meat exports, the nationalization of the Paraná river waterway and the bill on biofuels currently under evaluation in Congress.

The government's health policy to manage the coronavirus pandemic ws also under criticism, particularly its effects on the educational and social situation, which has led to the closure of several SMEs.

Hundreds of trucks and vehicles convened on the sides of Route 9 since Thursday and in the early hours of Friday columns poured in from Córdoba, Chaco, Santa Fe, Formosa, Salta, Río Negro, Misiones, La Pampa, Tucumán and Entre Ríos.

Many of them also traveled on horseback from their places of origin, such as the “Gauchos de Güemes” group from Salta, 1,200 kilometers away, after they were excluded in June from the festivities marking the 200th anniversary of the death of Argentina's only Independence War hero to hve died in combat, General Martín Miguel de Güemes.

At the time, the organizers argued that the decision not to allow their traditional parade was due to health issues because of covid-19 and President Fernández himself apologized for the episode, claiming he was not involved in the local arrangements.

People also expressed their support on social media. “From San Nicolás, we applaud and support the call, driven by the same desire for progress and freedom that led us to meet here,” the organizers said.