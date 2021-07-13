Globant opens new Montevideo HQs, announces US $ 60 mn investment

Lacalle Pou and Argimón attended the opening ceremony

Technology giant Globant Monday announced an investment of US $ 60 million and the hiring of more than 350 professionals by the end of 2021 during the opening of their new Montevideo headquarters.

“We bet on talent, that's why we settled in Uruguay,” Globant co-founder Guibert Englebienne explained during the ceremony which was attended by Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou, and Vice President Beatriz Argimón as well as other high-ranking officials.

“The challenging attitude of Uruguayans and their successful work in artificial intelligence stand out. They trust that the public-private articulation will make the country grow in the world,” the company said.

Globant CEO Martín Migoya said on Twitter: “Uruguay was the first country outside of Argentina where we landed. 10 years later and with 800 professionals, we will continue betting on talent. We will hire more than 350 Globers by the end of 2021 and we will double our team in the next three years.”

The new Globant offices are located in Montevideo's World Trade Center Free Zone. In the brand-new 2,700-square-meter headquarters, there are ample work and recreation spaces that allow workers to develop creativity. Both Migoya and Englebienne explained that the company's philosophy is to create a place where people would like to work, keeping in mind that people spend most of their day there. They consider it a place where friendships are forged, collaborated and innovated. This vision made them experiment with different alternatives.

Globant views itself as a digitally native company, whose main mission is to help organizations reinvent themselves to create a path to the future and unleash their potential, combining innovation, design and engineering to reach a large scale.

For the Uruguay project, “we worked with an architectural model similar to the one used in one of the offices in Colombia, which was recognized among the 10 best offices in the world. It has comfortable workspaces, which are rotating, places to store belongings, areas created to trigger ideas, including some for recreation, with the ultimate goal that everyone who works there wants to come back the next day to continue creating,” the business leaders said.

Migoya insisted he was “more convinced than ever that the country has excellent human qualities and various tools to promote growth plans in the region.” He also believes that “this new state-of-the-art workspace redefines traditional office concepts” and “will allow us to continue with a sustained expansion plan for the coming years.”

The company pointed out that the ”Montevideo WTC corporate office space will be the first to be inaugurated with the new post-covid-19 New Normal concept, a type of work designed for new circumstances and work methodologies.“

The office ”represents a communion centre for workgroups, a place to meet with employees and clients and interact both professionally and socially. With an avant-garde design, the new office typology offers new and different formats of work, such as work tables, cowork-type lounge areas adjustable in height and mobiles, soundproof chairs, phone booths and a multiplicity of meeting and training rooms,” Englebienne added.

The technological giant Globant is the one who organizes the Digital Disruptors Awards, which recognizes those who lead disruptive processes of digital transformation in three main pillars: people, planet and prosperity.