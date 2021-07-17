Ushuaia names commission to prepare Malvinas war 40th anniversary

Ushuaia, according to Argentine legislation, the capital of Malvinas

Ushuaia officials and Malvinas war veterans have been meeting to start preparing the agenda of commemorations for the fortieth anniversary of the South Atlantic conflict next year.

Members from the Malvinas ex combatants Center met with Tierra del Fuego cabinet members and City councilors to exchange proposals for the activities planned in the “framework of the Malvinas Feat”.

The first proposal was to name a Commemoration Commission to plan and coordinate events with the national agenda.

Mario Daniele cabinet chief thanked all the Ushuaia Councilors for their willingness to work jointly in an issue so relevant for all the residents of the city as is the Malvinas Cause. We must coordinate the activities we want to advance to honor Malvinas war veterans and those fallen in combat“

He added that with the support from the Malvinas ex combatants Center, ”it would be a matter of great honor and pride to have the president of the Nation (Alberto Fernández) head the main Malvinas events next year in Ushuaia, since our city is the epicenter of the 'Malvinization' process for the whole of Argentina“.

Omar Becerra cabinet member with responsibility over legislative relations recalled that ”Malvinas is a cause of all the Argentine people. It was a milestone that marked the lives of a whole generation and for which it is necessary to outline and coordinate the activities to be displayed in Ushuaia, capital of Malvinas and a beacon of national sovereignty“

Finally Daniele said that in 2020 and 2021 the traditional activities of the April 2nd vigil had to be cancelled because of the pandemic, but nevertheless virtual activities took place to remember the milestone date.

As the vaccination campaign advances and we have the respective sanitary protocols, ”we will be able to commemorate the anniversary, so dear to the Argentine people”