Argentine President seeks unity against impunity on 27th anniversary of AMIA bombing

19th Monday, July 2021

Argentine President Alberto Fernández Sunday called on all citizens to “unite against impunity,” on his Twitter account on the 27th anniversary of the terrorist bombing of the AMIA Jewish social association in Buenos Aires.

The official commemoration ceremony was held online Friday for the second straight time due to the pandemic. It was broadcast through social media and once again the relatives of the 85 people killed called for justice. The Government of Iran and the terrorist group Hezbollah are believed to be behind the attack.

“In memory of each one of them and in honour of those who lost their loved ones, we must unite against impunity,” Fernández wrote Sunday. “27 years after the AMIA attack, the relatives of the 85 victims remain firm in their demand for truth and justice,” the President also said.

Fernández's message was echoed on social media by members of his cabinet, while AMIA President Ariel Eichbaum insisted on the need for an “effective sentence” against the perpetrators of the bombing.

Former President and current Vice President Cristina Fernández are under investigation for allegedly covering up for the Iranian suspects through the 2013 signing of the so-called “memorandum of understanding” with Iran.

One of the main supporters of the cover-up theory was Special Prosecutor Alberto Nisman who was found dead in his apartment six years ago while investigating the case.