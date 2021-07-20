Uruguay launches vaccination “neighborhood by neighborhood” phase

20th Tuesday, July 2021

Uruguayan health authorities Monday launched a new phase of their vaccination drive called “Barrio a Barrio” (are to the area - or neighbourhood to neighbourhood) to reach people who have not yet been immunized.

“We are taking the vaccine to the most remote places and we are not going to stop until we bring the vaccine to the last Uruguayan,” said Minister of Public Health, Daniel Salinas, who announced that later on there would be an identical program but “company to company,” to make vaccines available at workplaces for people who either live far from vaccination centres or who are simply not interested in getting the drugs.

“Because we protect each other and it is good that colleagues have the disposition that a mobile phone arrives and thus be vaccinated,” Salinas explained.

The “Barrio a Barrio” plan will be deployed in 56 neighbourhoods and settlements in Montevideo and some 90 popular spots in Canelones, each attended by around 200 people.

Salinas also said that his vision is “complementary” to that of President Luis Lacalle Pou regarding the mandatory nature of the vaccine. “I do not like to contradict the president. We have complimentary views on the issue. As for the population in general, it seems to me that it is correct that it is voluntary and that the method is persuasion,” the minister explained.

Lacalle Pou had said last Thursday that he did not agree with compulsory immunization. “Fortunately, as many of us thought and were optimistic, the vast majority of Uruguayans have gone to be vaccinated,” the president said at the time.

Salinas also said that in the next few hours he would analyze whether a mandatory quarantine is to be reinstated for those who return from abroad, given the appearance of the first cases of the Delta coronavirus variant in Uruguay.

He also pointed out that once the “neighbourhood byneighbourhoodd” vaccination campaign is over, the Government would launch a “business to business” phase to cover large establishments.