Argentina announces the construction of an Antarctica Logistics Pole in Ushuaia

21st Wednesday, July 2021 - 09:29 UTC Full article

Ushuaia is back in the global strategy map

Argentine president Alberto Fernandez announced the construction of an Antarctica Logistic Pole in Ushuaia, which will demand an investment of some US$ 300 million, a long time aspiration of Argentine armed forces to mark or match a strong presence in the extreme south of the continent and in Antarctica.

However it is anticipated the logistic pole could cause a potential conflict with the United States that believes China could be behind with the necessary funding for the resources-short Argentina in an area considered strategic in global affairs.

Fermandez made the announcement during the annual dinner with the top brass of the Armed Forces, when he also anticipated the Military Defense Policy Directives, which establish basic strategic lines in the field, with a strong emphasis in the control and patrolling of maritime spaces.

“We will advance in the construction of the Antarctic Logistic Pole in Ushuaia, in such a way we can take advantage of its strategic geographic location to supply Argentine Antarctic bases quickly and efficiently”, pointed out the Argentine president next to his defense minister Agustín Rossi.

The ambitious investment will force planning in several stages, the first of which means moving the Ushuaia Naval Base to new grounds in the city's peninsula, where the old airport was located. A wharf will have to be built, housing for naval staff and a sewage treatment plant, among other improvements, totaling some US$ 83,6 million.

According to plans resources to finance the works will come from the Public Works ministry and the National Fund for Defense, (FONDEF), specially created to support military re equipment, such as the refurbishing of frigates and purchase of OPVs from France.

However La Nacion, which broke the news, added that the Logistics Pole and its financing has caused concern in the United States. Not only China but also Russia has shown interest in participating in such a strategic undertaking.

Last April when US Admiral Greg Faller, head of the Southern Command was in Argentina, he requested to visit Ushuaia to learn in situ where the Logistics Pole was planned, and allegedly privately not only expressed concern about the funding but also who will ultimately operate it.

Tierra del Fuego governor Gustavo Melella did not receive Admiral Feller but rather the mayor of Ushuaia, Walter Vuoto, and in representation of the Defense minister, the head of Strategy and Military Affairs attended, Sergio Rossi, cousin of minister Agustin Rossi.

According to Argentine lawmakers, the country assigns a huge geopolitical significance to the project, since it means Argentina would have a supply base at the doorstep of Antarctica, particularly when Chile is involved in developing something similar for the port of Punta Arenas.

“Argentina if far behind in all this, we need an active policy, Chile plays in another league, they have for years managed Antarctic tourism and logistics from Punta Arenas, and most efficiently”, admitted a former Argentine lawmaker and expert in strategy issues, Carlos Gastón Roma, quoted by La Nación.

“The Chilean experience is a model to follow”, admits Roma who adds the importance of having a Logistics Pole. “China already has four bases in Antarctica and is building a fifth, which has the Americans nervous and particularly suspicious”.