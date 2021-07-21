Peru's President-elect outlines plans which include people from every political background

”We are calling on (...) the most distinguished and committed people in the country” to join the new government, Castillo announced.

Peru's President-elect Pedro Castillo Tuesday sought to calm down a shaken country just one day after being declared the winner.

The leftist Castillo has hinted that his government will be made up of various political backgrounds. “We are structuring a work team and I see that there are people quite interested in contributing to the support of this government, of every political allegiance, people who are not politicians whom I have seen today ... who have made themselves available,” he said.

“We are calling on all technicians, the most distinguished and committed people in the country” to join the team of the new government, Castillo told reporters.

The rural school teacher was declared the winner Monday after the National Electoral Jury (JNE) reviewed -and dismissed- a series of complaints filed by the losing candidate Keiko Fujimori, who claimed there had been fraus at several polling stations. Castillo's win was by slightly over 44,200 votes (50.125%).

Governance is Castillo's main challenge after such a narrow victory. “I ask for tranquillity, serenity from the Peruvian people. This is a responsibility not only of the government, but it is also a responsibility of all Peruvians,” Castillo stressed.

Castillo, 51, is due to announce at any time who the members of his cabinet shall be. In these pandemic times, he received his credentials from the JNE in a virtual session. He is to be sworn in on July 28.

His victory is regarded as that of the popular sectors, of the forgotten rural areas and of the historically excluded, as well as the defeat of the neoliberal model that has prevailed for more than three decades, and which has plunged the country into its present crisis.

Castillo also called Fujimori Tuesday to not “put more obstacles to move this country forward.“

Castillo, with his wide-brimmed white hat typical of the countrymen of the Andean region, came out to the balcony of the second floor of the party headquarters, together with Vice President-elect Dina Boluarte.

The future president also promised a government “without any discrimination, where no one is left behind.” He also had words of support and recognition for the indigenous populations, for “the men and women of deep Peru,” whose rights he pledged to defend.

“We reject anything that goes against democracy. We are not going to allow a penny to be stolen from the Peruvian people. We ratify our commitment, fight against corruption and the great evils of the country,” Castillo added.

Fujimori had said that she would recognize the election result but pointed out that Castillo's government would be “illegitimate,” as she called on her followers to stage non-violent protests.

Peru has had four presidents in the past five years, which poses a challenge for Castillo, who is very much aware that stability comes first and foremost, particularly in a country where Congress is split among ten forces, most of them right-wing ones. And Congress does have Constitutional ways to hinder or even impeach a president.

Meanwhile, a high ranking leader of Castillo's Perú Libre party has been quoted as saying that the future president already has decided on his cabinet appointments.

Peru Libre Secretary Richard Rojas also hinted the Council of Ministers might be headed by a woman.

“The cabinet has always said that it has to be made up of the people, and obviously the people have different political overtones,” said the secretary of Peru Libre in Lima.

Rojas also explained Boluarte was playing a key role in the transition team holding meetings with officials of the administration of outgoing interim President Francisco Sagasti.