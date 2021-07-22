US land borders to remain closed for yet another 30 days

Businesses in the US and Canada have pushed to have limits lifted on non-essential travel between the two countries that were imposed in March 2020.

While Canada announced earlier this the reopening of its land border with the United States, there was no such thing as reciprocity, as the administration of President Joseph Biden Wednesday confirmed their mainland crossings north and south shall remain closed for yet another 30 days.

The ban to non-essential travel from Canada and Mexico will remain effectibe through August 21, the Department of Homeland Security announced Wednesday, despite Canada's decision to allow fully vaccinated visitors from the US beginning August 9.

The US health authorities have explained they were “in constant contact with [their] Canadian and Mexican counterparts to identify the conditions under which restrictions may be eased safely and sustainably.” The Government's main concern at this point is the spread of the Delta variant of the copronavirus.

The Biden administration has created interagency working groups last month with Canada, Mexico, Britain and the European Union to study how to eventually lift border and travel restrictions.



Starting September 7, Canada will also allow travellers from the rest of the world who have completed the immunization schedule 14 days before their arrival in the country.

But travelers need to have been vaccinated only with Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johnson.

Canada's Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc had said that authorities “have been fully involved” with their US counterparts, “given the deep economic and family ties between the two countries.”