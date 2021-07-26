A pro-Falklands lawmaker in Argentine congress: not to be dismissed...

26th Monday, July 2021 - 09:49 UTC

History magister Sabrina Ajmechet next to her political mentor and opposition leader Patricia Bullrich (L)

An academic respectful of historic events and understanding towards the people of the Falkland Islands sitting in the Argentine congress? That could be the outcome of the scheduled September primaries and midterm elections in November according to some ultra-nationalistic media in Buenos Aires.

In effect the controversial historian Sabrina Ajmechet, was appointed in the list of Lower House candidates eventually representing the City of Buenos Aires by opposition leader and ex Home Secretary Patricia Bullrich.

Described as a “colonialist”, maliciously ignorant of Argentine inalienable rights over the Malvinas Islands, Ms Ajmechet has in effect circulated in social media over the years, a raft of comments basically saying she is fed up with all the fuss about Argentine pretensions, and the fact is that the Islands remain as British, and it is time to learn to respect and consider the kelpers, owners of the Islands.

“Malvinas are not and will never be Argentine”; “Malvinas continue to be English”; “Malvinas do not exist, the Falkland Islands belong to the kelpers”, are some of her twits, which are clearly anti Malvinas and ”offensive to the sentiments of the majority of Argentines, no matter the great (social) breach“.

Ms Ajmechet is obviously very critical of Peronism and strongly rejects Kirchnerism, ”the worst ever government in Argentina since 1983”, (when the return of democracy following the surrender in the Falklands conflict).

Given the strong support enjoyed by leader Ms Bullrich in Argentina and particularly in the City of Buenos Aires, the stronghold of opposition to the current Argentine government, there is speculation that Ms Ajmechet, could slip in and manage to have a bench in the Lower House of the Argentine congress.