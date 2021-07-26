A pro-Falklands lawmaker in Argentine congress: not to be dismissed...

An academic respectful of historic events and understanding towards the people of the Falkland Islands sitting in the Argentine congress? That could be the outcome of the scheduled September primaries and midterm elections in November according to some ultra-nationalistic media in Buenos Aires.
In effect the controversial historian Sabrina Ajmechet, was appointed in the list of Lower House candidates eventually representing the City of Buenos Aires by opposition leader and ex Home Secretary Patricia Bullrich.
Described as a “colonialist”, maliciously ignorant of Argentine inalienable rights over the Malvinas Islands, Ms Ajmechet has in effect circulated in social media over the years, a raft of comments basically saying she is fed up with all the fuss about Argentine pretensions, and the fact is that the Islands remain as British, and it is time to learn to respect and consider the kelpers, owners of the Islands.
“Malvinas are not and will never be Argentine”; “Malvinas continue to be English”; “Malvinas do not exist, the Falkland Islands belong to the kelpers”, are some of her twits, which are clearly anti Malvinas and ”offensive to the sentiments of the majority of Argentines, no matter the great (social) breach“.
Ms Ajmechet is obviously very critical of Peronism and strongly rejects Kirchnerism, ”the worst ever government in Argentina since 1983”, (when the return of democracy following the surrender in the Falklands conflict).
Given the strong support enjoyed by leader Ms Bullrich in Argentina and particularly in the City of Buenos Aires, the stronghold of opposition to the current Argentine government, there is speculation that Ms Ajmechet, could slip in and manage to have a bench in the Lower House of the Argentine congress.
Liberato.Posted 1 day ago +5
How strange is your thinking. Correct me if I am wrong but are there not many places in the world owned by distant countries. Lik france comes to mind.
You are talking a load of rubbish.
Does that mean Chile should not own its land because it is just a long narrow strip of land that maybe should also belong to Argentina. You know very well that your arguments are weak. And what's more people in more prominent places in Argentina are now starting to have an impact.
What's that old saying. Tip of the toe in the door then shove it open a little bit at a time.
Argentina future is about to change and it may not be to your liking but would be a democratic move to correct the current system that governs your corrupt country.
It is sad to see almost half the population in poverty. Argentina could be great again but that wont happen untill you accept that you are not the only ones living in the south Atlantic.
Liberato, what do you have to say about French Guyana?Posted 14 hours ago +4
Pueblo Argentino está tan cegado por los años de retórica que no pueden ver la realidad.Posted 1 day ago +3