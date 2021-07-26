“State of Hydric Emergency” decreed throughout Argentine provinces within the Parana river basin

26th Monday, July 2021

The current downspout of the Paraná is the most important in the country in the last 77 years.

Argentina Sunday declared a “water emergency” due to the historic downspout in the Paraná river.

As a result of the “impact and consequences that the most important historical drought the last 77 years is generating in the water account of the Paraná, Paraguay and Iguazú rivers,” President Alberto Fernández has declared a “State of Hydric Emergency” for 180 days in the region of the Paraná river basin which comprises the provinces of Formosa, Chaco, Corrientes, Santa Fe, Entre Ríos, Misiones and Buenos Aires.

The declaration empowers Cabinet Chief Santiago Cafiero, in his capacity of chairman of the National Council for Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection, to “delimit the areas affected by the emergency.”

The presidential decree also instructs different areas of Government to adopt measures to “mitigate the consequences of the serious situation generated by the downspout.”

Thus, the Ministries of Productive Development and Labor will act accordingly in order to look after the region's productive activity and the jobs which may have been impacted.

The Ministry of Public Works will be in charge of arranging and monitoring the execution of infrastructure works.

The Security Ministry will plan support measures and decision-making through the National System for Early Warning and Emergency Monitoring (SINAME), and assist coastline populations through the National System for Comprehensive Risk Management (SINAGIR).

The Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development will maintain fire control and the Ministry of Transport ”will observe the possibilities of navigation and access to ports.”

The National Water Institute will provide technical services and the Ministry of Energy will have to guarantee the supply of electricity to the areas affected by the drought.

The national bank (Banco Nación) and tax bureau (AFIP) will provide assistance in their areas of competence.

The presidential decree also lifts all administrative deadlines in the affected regions.