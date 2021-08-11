Argentina's attempt to have the Magellan Strait defined as a “shared space”

Argentina's attempt, mistaken or in purpose to describe in official policy to its Armed Forces the Magellan Strait and areas of the Drake Passage, as “shared spaces”, have triggered a strong reaction from the Chilean media and nationalist groups.

La Prensa Austral from Punta Arenas, who live next to the restless neighbor have been particularly harsh on the incident referred to the “shared spaces” allegedly claimed by Argentina, but which finally bilateral promises and diplomacy seems to have silenced. But the La Prensa Austral editorial is enlightening.

“Once again Chilean diplomacy has been outwitted by Argentine cheating when it comes to defining land and sea boundaries. The latest attempt was with the National Defense Policy Directive to the Argentine Armed Forces, which in the context of a regional strategic scenario, Argentina slipped the ”shared spaces“ term.

”In effect, according to the policy announced last 6 July and with the pretext of advancing bilateral relations of Argentina with Chile, there was a clear attempt by Argentine diplomacy to have “shared spaces” overlooked.

“What was absolutely disturbing and unacceptable is that under the excuse of the Directive, the Magellan Strait and the Drake Passage zone were included as shared spaces.

”Chilean diplomacy sent a formal diplomatic protest and the administration of president Alberto Fernandez and Cristina Kirchner had to back track.

“Having good diplomatic relations which cover collaboration in all fields, is a good aspiration. But acting with naivety, is something that can't be accepted from people who define Chilean foreign policy.

”We only need to look back into history and recall the definition of boundaries both at sea and in land with Argentina. Since the treaty of 1881, when Chile was involved in a full war with Bolivia and Peru, Chile had to unilaterally give up East Patagonia and half of Tierra del Fuego, to avoid opening another confrontation flank.

“Then, at least a historic right was fully and legally acknowledged: the integrity of the Magellan Strait and Chilean sovereignty over the maritime passage. As to the Drake Passage, we already have a recent attempt, in 2009, when Argentina claimed some 9,000 square kilometers of the extended continental shelf belonging to Chile.

”The truth is that Argentina's foreign policy has been historically very active and expansionist when it comes to boundaries issues. Chile on the other hand is in some kind of abulic condition, which given the background and Argentina's conduct demands a quick reaction”.