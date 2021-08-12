Falklands: excellent set of GCSE results for FICS students

The Falkland Islands Community School is thrilled with this year’s GCSE results, in a year with a complex background following the cancellation of UK GCSEs

The Falkland Islands Community School is thrilled with this year’s GCSE results. Against a complex background following the cancellation of UK GCSEs and the continuation of ‘live’ international GCSE exams, students and staff have again displayed resilience and determination to secure strong GCSE outcomes.

The percentage of FICS students achieving five or more GCSEs, including English and Maths, at grade A* to C or 9 to 4 rose significantly from 48% last year to 71% this year. 83% of the cohort have secured five GCSEs, or more, at grade A* to C or grade 9 to 4 – an increase from 76% last year.

The majority of students have gained the requirements to move to their preferred choice of progression route to study overseas or undertake an apprenticeship programme at Falkland College.

Marie Horton, Director of Education said: “The Education Directorate is delighted to see so many students achieve highly and move onto the next rung of their education ladder.”

Karen Steen, Executive Head of the Falkland Islands Schools said: “This cohort of FICS students have worked with determination and resilience throughout their school career; I have been particularly impressed with their work ethic in lessons over the last two years during their GCSE course. I am really pleased that the outcome is an excellent set of results which will enable our students to move onto their next stage, whether that is college, an apprenticeship or work. Similar to last year, the pandemic has created a different type of Year 11 for our students and staff. The achievements of today are a partnership between students, families and school. I would like to commend our staff and exams officer, skilfully led by Principal, Mr Walker and Deputy Principal, Mr Roberts, for the ethical and robust process leading up to the submission of centre assessed grades.”

Anthony Walker, Principal of Secondary, said: “I am delighted to congratulate our Year 11 students on their successes individually and collectively. Whilst we have been fortunate that our school has remained open for most of the global pandemic, the backdrop for our students has been one of uncertainty; it is a huge credit to them that they have demonstrated the personal qualities to be successful in that dynamic context. I would like to thank, on their behalf, the staff for their commitment and dedication in supporting our young people to achieve this success.”