Falklands TRIP scheme survey: help make this tourist season even better

Following the success of the Tourism Recovery Incentive Program – or TRIP scheme – which ran from October 2020 until May 2021, the Falkland Islands Government will be running a survey to understand what aspects of the scheme went well and where improvements can be made.

This is in preparation for the second TRIP scheme which was approved by ExCo on 28 July and is due to start on 1 October 2021.

Each household who registered for the scheme will be emailed a direct link to the survey where they will be asked a series of questions relating to their experiences of TRIP. These will focus on areas such as whether the scheme encouraged participants to travel to new destinations, if they used their full voucher allocation and how straightforward the booking and redemption processes were.

Businesses who registered with the scheme will be sent a separate link focusing on the benefits and impacts TRIP had on their business and any suggestions for operational improvements.

MLA Mark Pollard, Portfolio Lead for Tourism, said: “TRIP was designed to stimulate domestic tourism to help sustain jobs and operational capacity during the pandemic. As Covid-19 continues to impact upon international travel and tourism, we want to continue in our efforts to support local businesses across the sector. Although feedback on the first scheme was very positive, we believe that we can always do better, so I encourage everyone to take part in the survey so that ‘TRIP 2’ can benefit as many people as possible.”

The survey will run from Tuesday 17 August to Sunday 5 September 2021. If you registered for the scheme but did not receive a link to the survey, or if you are unable to complete it online and need a paper copy, then you should contact Maeve Daly-Llamosa at MDaly-Llamosa@sec.gov.fk or on 28422.