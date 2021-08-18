Falklands: Unexploded landmine disposed of at Yorke Bay, close to Stanley

The device was detonated in the evening, rather than waiting for the morning, due to the potential for it to be washed away by the next tide

The Falkland Islands government has confirmed that overnight on Monday 16 August, the Explosives Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team from the Joint Operations Command Centre at Mount Pleasant Complex was contacted by the Royal Falkland Islands Police (RFIP) regarding possible unexploded ordnance at Yorke Bay.

The device was identified as being the same type of unexploded landmine as was previously found at the end of May 2021. It was detonated in the evening, rather than waiting for the morning, due to the potential for it to be washed away by the next tide. The device was disposed of without incident and the EOD and RFIP then stood down.

MLA Leona Roberts, Chair of the Legislative Assembly, said: “I would like to thank everyone involved for their swift action in dealing with this incident. I know that the community may be concerned by the discovery of a second landmine washing up onshore, but as we were advised by Safelane Global during the demining program, there is the potential for devices laid in minefields to have been washed away by tidal action, and that explosive items which have been underwater for many years are unlikely still to function.

“However, this is why it is important to remain alert and to know how to identify suspicious items. We are very grateful to the EOD team in particular, who since the discovery of the first device have attended the local schools to provide Unexploded Ordnance (UXO) education. We ask anyone who comes across any suspect items to contact the RFIP on 999, providing the position if possible or using the What3Words mobile app.”