Argentine congress fearful Falklands' new port could overshadow Ushuaia

The Argentine congress is restless and is concerned since the Falkland Islands started to build its new deep water port, fearing, besides the usual cacophony of claims, that the Islands could replace Ushuaia as the main access to Antarctica.
With this in mind a group of opposition lawmakers have asked the Executive to reveal the degree of knowledge the Argentine Foreign and Defense ministers had of this port project, as well as what actions or presentations will be made before the United Nations.
The request was presented by Tierra del Fuego Senator from the Radical Civic party, Pablo Blanco, who also asked if any formal complaint or explanation were asked from the British embassy in Buenos Aires or through diplomatic channels.
“The purpose of the port in Malvinas is to become the gate of access to Antarctica, a privilege which now belongs to Ushuaia, Tierra del Fuego”, argued Senator Blanco.
Malvinas, Antarctica and South Atlantic affairs secretary, Daniel Filmus said the new port project is “illegal and illegitimate” and in violation of UN Resolution 3149, which calls on both sides of the dispute, Argentina and UK, to abstain from any action in the zone.
“With the construction of the port in Stanley, UK looks to consolidate colonialism in Malvinas and the region and to extend its influence over Antarctica by providing logistic services to third countries from Europe with interests in the white continent. Besides they pretend to take advantage with better logistics, of renewable and non renewable natural resources that belong to us, to Argentina”, said Senator Blanco.
“As Argentines we also have to ask ourselves if the intention is not also to provide services to the oil and gas industry, and the fishing vessels involved in illegal activities to plunder our resources”
That is why the federal government was asked to inform if it has plans to build in Tierra del Fuego some project that will allow the supplying of Argentine Antarctic bases and of other countries, and what is the concrete national Antarctic policy.
Well. The present port facility, FIPASS, has been an INTERIM solution for nearly 40 years. So it is really time for a permanent port to be built. If Ushuaia, TDF and Argentina are afraid of competition, so what. It is their problem to make themselves more compatible. They also must compete with Chile and Punta Arenas. But competition is only good and there should be no monopoly in this case. If some European polar research institutes chose Stanley before Ushuaia it is not only a matter of which port is the best. Argentina is a much more unstable and unpredictable country, so perhaps they choose the F.I. instead. Like the Germans did earlier this year.Posted 1 hour ago +1
I do not think the Argentine defence or foreign ministers have more knowledge of this project than I have, as a private person, through the Internet. Why, really, should they be specially informed? This is none of their business.
Now they will as usual waste a lot their taxpayers' money to go the UN to moan about this. Argentina has already one of most expensive political systems in the world:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-e_IfN6LFvM
I think they could save a lot of money just ignoring this “Malvinas” bullshit.
I don't see how improving infrastructure can be seen as breaching and UN resolutions, Danny. Is he also suggesting that building a new extension to the hospital will also impinge on resolutions? And I don't really understand why they might think the port will take traffic away from Ushaia, they don't like British-flagged vessels using their ports, so it makes sense that they have somewhere to berth.Posted 31 minutes ago +1
As for approaching the Argentine government. Why? They have nothing to with the Falkland Islands Government. Any decisions made on-island have nothing to do with Danny Filmus or anyone else.