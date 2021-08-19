Argentine congress fearful Falklands' new port could overshadow Ushuaia

The current port facilities in Stanley identified as FIPASS (Pic Arvid Mjønes)

The Argentine congress is restless and is concerned since the Falkland Islands started to build its new deep water port, fearing, besides the usual cacophony of claims, that the Islands could replace Ushuaia as the main access to Antarctica.

With this in mind a group of opposition lawmakers have asked the Executive to reveal the degree of knowledge the Argentine Foreign and Defense ministers had of this port project, as well as what actions or presentations will be made before the United Nations.

The request was presented by Tierra del Fuego Senator from the Radical Civic party, Pablo Blanco, who also asked if any formal complaint or explanation were asked from the British embassy in Buenos Aires or through diplomatic channels.

“The purpose of the port in Malvinas is to become the gate of access to Antarctica, a privilege which now belongs to Ushuaia, Tierra del Fuego”, argued Senator Blanco.

Malvinas, Antarctica and South Atlantic affairs secretary, Daniel Filmus said the new port project is “illegal and illegitimate” and in violation of UN Resolution 3149, which calls on both sides of the dispute, Argentina and UK, to abstain from any action in the zone.

“With the construction of the port in Stanley, UK looks to consolidate colonialism in Malvinas and the region and to extend its influence over Antarctica by providing logistic services to third countries from Europe with interests in the white continent. Besides they pretend to take advantage with better logistics, of renewable and non renewable natural resources that belong to us, to Argentina”, said Senator Blanco.



“As Argentines we also have to ask ourselves if the intention is not also to provide services to the oil and gas industry, and the fishing vessels involved in illegal activities to plunder our resources”

That is why the federal government was asked to inform if it has plans to build in Tierra del Fuego some project that will allow the supplying of Argentine Antarctic bases and of other countries, and what is the concrete national Antarctic policy.