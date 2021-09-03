Uruguay and Argentina to allow crowds back at stadiums for football World Cup qualifiers

3rd Friday, September 2021 - 07:30 UTC Full article

In Uruguay, Health Ministry inspectors will supervise the spectators' compliance with sanitary protocols

The Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) has agreed to allow the return of La Celeste fans for the next home football World Cup qualifying game, but with capacity restrictions and only for vaccinated fans.

Meanwhile, its Argentine counterpart has set a 30% cap and instead of vaccines, there will be a rigorous sanitary protocol.

Uruguay's Sports Secretary Sebastián Bauzá explained that for the matches against Bolivia (Sept. 5) and Ecuador, a capacity of 15,000 people will be allowed and Health Ministry inspectors will supervise the spectators' compliance with sanitary protocols. AUF volunteers will also enforce the use of face masks and proper distancing.

Spectators must show proof of vaccination, except for children under 12 who may attend if accompanied by their parents.

Bauzá also pointed out Uruguay was preparing for the Libertadores and Sudamericana Cup finals to be played in Montevideo in November.

On the other bank of the River Plate, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) and the national government Thursday disclosed the protocol under which crowds may attend the clash against Bolivia (Sept. 9).

Before entering the Monumental stadium, attendees must obtain a circulation permit for mass events through the Government's application for smartphones. As in Uruguay, masks will also be mandatory.

Food will not be sold. Only water. People may bring disposable sanitizing towels, but no alcohol-based solutions. Wandering around the stadium shall be banned. And failure to comply with the prevention measures may result in removal from the stadium.

Argentine authorities hope to evaluate this pilot experience to decide on future events.