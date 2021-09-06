Argentine Air Force delivers medical supplies to ailing COVID-19 ailing Cuba

The aircraft was welcomed at Havana's José Martí International Airport by Science Minister Elba Rosa Pérez Montoya and Argentina's ambassador Luis Alfredo Ilarregui.

An Argentine Air Force Hercules C-130 aircraft has landed Sunday in Cuba to deliver syringes, needles, surgical masks, gloves and other medical supplies furnished by the White Helmets and the Argentine Movement of Solidarity with Cuba, among other organizations.

The Argentine Movement of Solidarity with Cuba, the Union of Cuban Residents and the Argentine Association of graduates on the island also contributed with the donation.

This shipment reinforces relations between the two countries, Ambassador Ilarregui pointed out, as he thanked all the institutions behind the shipment.

“We highly appreciate these medical supplies that will contribute to the fight against COVID-19,” said Pérez Montoya, who added that items were to be distributed hastily among health care centres.

The reception of the flight was also attended by Brigadier General Antonio Curbelo, head of the Antiaircraft Defense of the Cuban Revolutionary Armed Forces, and Jorge Mayo, director of the Foreign Ministry for South America, among other government and military dignitaries.

The cargo included 517,600 disposable syringes, 31,000 needles, 10,000 N95 masks, 10,000 surgical masks, 1,000 protective screens, 10,000 gloves, 2,000 disposable medical gowns, 10,000 vial containers, among other medical supplies.

The Argentine Foreign Ministry's White Helmets Commission was in charge of designing and executing humanitarian assistance, based on cooperation, solidarity and community participation participated in the operation.

On June 1, members of the Argentine Movement of Solidarity with Cuba (MasCuba), the Union of Cuban Residents in Argentina (URCA) and other popular groups sent a donation of 380,000 syringes and 359,000 needles to be used in the mass vaccination campaign against coronavirus on the island.

Cuba, hit by the pandemic as well as by natural disasters like Hurricane Ida and the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States, has also received assistance from Russia, Mexico, Nicaragua, Bolivia, Spain, Italy, Venezuela, China and Vietnam.