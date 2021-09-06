Argentine right-wing candidate rounds up campaign before large crowd and with endorsement from Bolsonaro Jr

Milei and his party aim at defeating leftwing parties in the City of Buenos Aires

Neoliberal right-wing candidate Javier Milei Sunday closed his electoral campaign ahead of next weekend's Open Primary, Simultaneous and Mandatory elections (PASO) at Buenos Aires' Parque Lezama before a crowd of between 20,000 and 50,000 depending on the sources.

Prior to his stage appearance, Milei – a libertarian economist who is an outsider of the politics – had a video phone conversation with Eduardo Bolsonaro, son of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

“Not only do we love driving lefties crazy, but we are also united by freedom!” said the Brazilian Congressman on behalf of the State of Sao Paulo. “I would love to visit him in Argentina. #TiemblenZurdos, (be afraid, lefties)” Eduardo Bolsonaro wrote on social media.

Milei replied: “Dear Eduardo, let's hold a meeting in CABA that will stop us from the Puebla Group, its partners and the lukewarm pigeons functional to the advance of the left.”

Earlier last week, Milei had dubbed Buenos Aires Mayor Horacio Rodríguez Larreta of former President Mauricio Macri's political alliance as a “shitty lefty” and assuring that he can “crush him even in a wheelchair.” Those remarks earned Milei a lawsuit for having drawn people with disabilities into his political verbal battle.

Together onstage with Milei were Carlos Maslatón, Emmanuel Danann, Alvaro Zicarelli, Eduardo Prestofelippo, Ramiro Marra, Lucia Montenegro and Victoria Villarruel. Milei marks his speech with retorical violence.

MULTITUDINARIO CIERRE DE CAMPAÑA DE JAVIER MILEI 5/9/2021



LINK | https://t.co/UqEWeLWoeG - @JMilei pic.twitter.com/mRDAMDxPgZ — El Peluca Milei (@ElPelucaMilei) September 6, 2021

The Libertarian economist had a fiery speech against socialism and “the political caste”, and defended the ideas of freedom. He assured that he will fight to lower taxes and reduce the state.

Milei's La Libertad Avanza hopes to reach at least 10 points in the November 14 mid-term elections and become the second political force in the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, behind Macri's JxC.