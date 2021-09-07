”How is my friend President Fernandez getting along?

President Fernandez was caught in a trap by Daniel Ortega and Nicolas Maduro

Argentine president Alberto Fernandez is planning to succeed his Mexican peer next 17 September as chair of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean Estates, CELAC, one of several regional organizations in the continent, but his luck seems to be in the will of a gnome dictator in one of the Caribbean Commonwealth islands, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Ralph Gonsalves is prime minister of the 390 sq kilometers island, has been for over two decades and is preparing his minister and ambassador son to ensure the dynasty. Apparently he is referred to as Mini Castro in the Kremlin, comrade Ralph in Cuba and besides has close relations with Nicaragua and Maduro's Venezuela.

And although Fernandez has the support from the major Latin American countries, he needs a consensus backing to succeed Manuel Andres Lopez Obrador, and here comes comrade Ralph and Nicaragua's dictator Daniel Ortega. According to Argentine diplomatic sources, Ortega wants Argentina to have a harmonious praising relation with Nicaragua, as in the old days, and Venezuela would like a less professional Argentine ambassador in Caracas.

Apparently, if Argentina pleases its allies, Comrade Ralph and Ortega will ensure the consensus. But first the ransom, a Maduro friendly Argentine ambassador in Caracas want the return of an Ortega crony as Argentina's representative in Managua.

Comrade Ralph is no stranger of Argentina. In 2013 in Buenos Aires, then foreign minister Hector Timerman awarded him the Great Cross of the Liberator General San Martin Order and whenever he comes across some member of the ruling coalition he politely asks with a smile, “How is my friend Cristina getting along”.