Brazil imports record volumes of Argentine corn to feed poultry and pork

9th Thursday, September 2021 - 12:48 UTC Full article

Brazil has purchased 1,3 million tons of corn, and in the first three days of September received 65.700 tons against 147,000 tons in September 2020

While Brazil is complying with the last shipments of corn contracted earlier and at a lesser rhythm and volume than a year earlier, imports of the grain compared to 2020, have more than doubled this year, mainly from Argentina.

So far Brazil has purchased 1,3 million tons of corn, and in the first three days of September it already has unloaded 65.700 tons against 147,000 tons for the whole same month in 2020, points out Secex, the country's Foreign Trade Secretariat.

And this is only the beginning according to companies that have purchased Argentine corn and are to be delivered in coming weeks. The scarcity of the grain needed to feed poultry, pork and feedlots has forced to appeal to Mercosur associates supplies.

This is expected to have a consequent impact on the price of the grain, even when the US dollar in Brazil has experienced some strengthening. Brazil is a global leading supplier of chicken, pork and beef.

To help with the situation and the agribusiness, the Brazilian government a few months ago reduced the corn import tariff to 8% for countries outside Mercosur, to ensure Brazil remains a first class exporter of animal protein.