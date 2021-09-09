British Pavilion in Expo Prado focuses on climate change; Falklands stand promotes trade and tourism

The British Embassy will be present at the Uruguayan Expo Prado 2021 for the eighth consecutive year with a pavilion focused on promoting different initiatives to help combat climate change. In November this year, the UK will host the United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP26, in Glasgow, Scotland.

Among the many stands in the Pavilion, Falkland Islands will participate through the promotion of tourism and commercial exchange. Its stand will also feature the efforts to protect its flora and fauna and its sustainable agricultural practices.

The British Pavilion will seek to convey the message that every action, no matter how small, counts when it comes to caring for the planet and protecting it for future generations. Attendees will be able to learn about initiatives that the United Kingdom and different British companies are carrying out to achieve change, and learn about the subject through talks, games and activities.

Other activities

On the other hand, the Embassy will reward, as every year, the British breeds that will participate in this edition of the livestock show.

In addition, those who visit the Pavilion will find products to take home, “magical” corners to take photos and interactive activities to learn more about the ties between Uruguay and the United Kingdom.

The Pub & Tea House will offer typical British delicacies that will allow visitors to feel for a while in the UK.

Virtual tour, website and Spotify

Those who cannot visit the Pavilion in person or want to anticipate their visit, will be able to know it through the virtual platform www.pabellonbritanico.com.uy

that will allow them to visit each of the stands in a 3D visit, access information about their proposals and communicate directly with each of the companies that make it up.

On the web you can find the full calendar of activities, conferences, games and participate for prizes.

The music that will play in the pavilion was chosen by the public and compiled in a list of more than 500 songs that will be heard throughout the Expo. It can be found on Spotify .

The Climate School: a place to learn while playing

In November this year, the UK will host the United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP26, in Glasgow, Scotland. In this framework, and with the support of the Anglo Institute, the pavilion will include the School for Climate, a space where there will be fun and educational activities for boys and girls between 5 and 15 years old. It is an opportunity for young people to talk and learn about, for example, why climate change is so important for the planet, and how in our day-to-day lives we can take actions that help us fight it, thus inviting them to convert. in climate leaders.

The school will have the participation of different organizations, which will be sharing messages related to circular economy, composting, conservation of marine fauna, use of plastic, and how fashion and art can help spread these messages.

Companies and organizations present in the British Pavilion:

The companies and organizations present, which are also joining the theme of this year with different initiatives, are the following:

Longley Field: dairy dedicated to the production of high quality milk from Jersey cows, with a special emphasis on sustainable dairy. First certified dairy farm in Animal Welfare in Uruguay.

Diageo: British company dedicated to the production of beverages. Its Johnnie Walker brand is committed to achieving 100% carbon neutral production, all recyclable, reusable or compostable packaging, among other measures, by 2030.

Doulton: high quality water purifiers, which avoid the consumption and waste of plastic packaging.

FCR DAS: quality certifier that, among other things, supports companies to obtain environmental management certification.

G4S: this security company has an environmental management system with good practices to reduce its impact on the environment.

British Hospital: The British Hospital, characterized for more than 160 years by professional, warm and humane care, carries out sustainable initiatives such as smart and efficient lighting, use of rainwater, recycling, among others.

Frikantec: your stand dedicated to the Harry Potter universe, with activities and raffles. Frikantec has a line of products of national production, reducing the carbon footprint.

Lifesaver: a line of portable purifiers that ensure the drinkability of water from any natural source, thus reducing logistics and waste produced by the movement of plastic containers to transport thousands of liters of water.

One Carbon World: This NGO helps organizations measure, reduce and offset their carbon footprint. It carries out the initiative “Climate Neutrality Now” that seeks to encourage and support measures to be taken to achieve a carbon neutral world by 2050.

Rhino: brand dedicated to the manufacture of sporting articles for Rugby and Hockey with quality materials to extend the life of the products and avoid extra consumption. September 10-14.

The Lab: they will be present with excellent coffees and the experiences to which they have accompanied us; plus a selection of teas and a must-see British menu. The inputs that will be used in the Pavilion are compostable.

English Store: it will have a varied offer of British products with the quality that characterizes the English Store proposal. Products may be carried in recyclable bags to avoid impact.

Vegware: Scottish brand of 100% compostable packaging for food and beverages will be present with its local representative, Organi, from September 15 to 19.