IMF chief Georgieva faces ethics committee over her role when in the World Bank

18th Saturday, September 2021 - 09:00 UTC Full article

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva has stated she disagrees fundamentally with the findings and interpretations of an investigation of alleged irregularities she committed when she held a senior role at the World Bank.

The independent report prepared for the World Bank alleges that Ms Georgieva and other World Bank officials “pressured staff to boost China's ranking in a flagship report”.

However, the IMF chief issued a strong denial on the Report on Investigation of Data Irregularities in Doing Business 2018 and Doing Business 2020:

“I disagree fundamentally with the findings and interpretations of the Investigation of Data Irregularities as it relates to my role in the World Bank’s Doing Business report of 2018. I have already had an initial briefing with the IMF’s Executive Board on this matter.”

Nevertheless, the IMF executive board is reviewing the independent report about the actions of Ms Georgieva in her previous senior role at the World Bank, IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said on Friday.

“The IMF board is currently reviewing this matter,” Rice said, adding, “As part of the regular procedure in such matters, the ethics committee will report to the board.”

There was no comment on when the IMF ethics committee would report to the executive board.