Falkland Islands Government agrees new financial package in support of its heritage

23rd Thursday, September 2021 - 08:12 UTC Full article

“The package will ‘support the Falklands Museum and National Trust, and other cultural organisations in the preservation of our heritage”

On Wednesday 22 September, the Falkland Islands 'Executive Council, ExCo agreed on the provision of a capital grant of up to £1m and a loan facility of up to £750,000 to support the Falkland Islands Museum & National Trust (FIMNT) to progress the development and construction of the new Lookout Gallery and Exhibition Hall. The package is designed to mitigate ongoing financial pandemic pressures, including the continued absence of international tourism.

Through this financial provision, the government will be delivering two key objectives of The Islands Plan 2018-2022, namely to ‘champion and invest in artistic and cultural experiences that enrich the community’ and ‘support the FIMNT and other cultural organisations in the preservation of our heritage, and improve opportunities for everyone to learn about our history’.

Deputy Chair of the Legislative Assembly, MLA Roger Spink, said: “We truly recognise how important an asset the museum is, not only to our own community, but also to visitors to our shores, who are endlessly fascinated by our unique history. Ahead of an important anniversary year in 2022, I am pleased that the government has been able to make this agreement with FIMNT to help ensure that they can continue to protect, preserve and promote our heritage for both our antecedents and descendants. I am sure that the new Lookout Gallery and Exhibition Hall will be another jewel in the Falkland Islands crown, as the tourism sector continues to recover and we can once again welcome intrepid travellers to our home.”

Full details of the terms of the loan and grant, together with a detailed build programme, will be developed and presented to a future meeting of the Executive Council for approval.