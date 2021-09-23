Falklands government defines Illex fishing and transhipment licences in 2022

Jiggers in Port Stanley waiting for their Illex squid licenses

At the final Executive Council meeting of the Legislative Assembly, elected members considered and approved recommendations concerning Illex fishing and transhipment licenses for 2022.

Building on the approach established in 2021 with regard to Illex licence applications, consideration and allocations, the Department of Natural Resources proposed further enhancements to the overall process and criteria, in order to both stimulate competition and drive up standards for safety and business practices.

Whilst Illex remains outside of the ITQ list of fisheries at this point in time, it is important that the Falkland Islands Government ensures that there are robust principles in place which allow both the government and local partners to remain firmly in control of access to this valuable resource.

In order to enhance these policy drivers, the Department of Natural Resources also hopes to be able to offer multiple year fishing licenses for Illex companies from 2023.