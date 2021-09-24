Argentine First Lady 10 weeks pregnant

Fabiola's child is due in April

Argentine First Lady Fabiola Yáñez is 10 weeks pregnant, the Presidential medical unit in Buenos Aires announced Thursday. The baby is due in April next year.

It shall be the Presidential couple's first child. President Alberto Fernández already has a son from his marriage with Marcela Luchetti, whom he divorced in 2005. This child born Dec. 16, 1994, was named Estanislao, but he would rather go by the names of Dyhzy or Tani, claiming to be of non-binary gender.

”It is reported that First Lady Fabiola YAÑEZ is in the tenth week of her (single) pregnancy. Her health is good and under strict medical control,” said a statement from the Presidential Medical Unit, which vowed to keep citizens updated on the development of the pregnancy.

Weeks ago, speculation about a possible pregnancy had mounted but in light of current political affairs and the ruling party's loss at the Mandatory, Simultaneous and Open Primary (PASO) elections had taken centre stage, keeping the President's private life in the background.

Yañez, 40, is an actress who has a degree in journalism. It was during her last year of college that she interviewed the former Cabinet Chief as a part of her graduating thesis in 2013 from which the romantic relationship evolved despite their age difference. Fernández is 62.

“I admire his intelligence, his ability and the mettle he has to carry out what he sets out to do,” said Yáñez about Fernández, whose presidential candidacy in 2019 took everyone by surprise.

Yáñez had taken all the flak possible for organizing a birthday party for herself and quite a few guests in July 2020 at the Presidential Olivos residence while the rest of the country was under quarantine as per a decree Fernández himself had signed.

Faced with the uproar and opposition criticism, Yañez made herself available to the courts in the case in which an alleged breach of restriction measures is under investigation.

Weeks before the PASO elections and during the government's political crisis due to the VIP party scandal, a photo of Fabiola with her hands on her belly went viral, fueling pregnancy rumours, but the official confirmation was released just Thursday.

Yañez and Fernández got engaged in Paris in 2016 after three years together, but they have never got married.