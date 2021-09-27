Falkland Islands Government expands policy for approved visitors

MLA Roger Spink, said the addition of these new categories will enable eligible individuals to go ahead and make plans for visiting the Islands during our 40th anniversary year

On Wednesday 22 September, ExCo agreed to revise its policy in connection with the categories of visitors allowed entry into the Falkland Islands. This decision was taken as part of the government’s regular review of ongoing pandemic management plans.

The revised policy will continue to support a controlled approach to change, based on careful assessment of the risks, the successful rollout of the Islands-wide vaccination programme, as well as the need to protect both the community and the operational capacity of the KEMH.

The revised policy now states that in addition to the existing visitor categories, individuals who fall within the following new categories can also apply to the travel to the Falkland Islands:

• Public diplomacy guests who are sponsored by the Falkland Islands Government or the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office

• SAMA (South Atlantic Medal Association) veterans and their immediate family members

• Media and film crews with press accreditation granted by the Falkland Islands Government

• Scientists and researchers who are supported by the Falkland Islands Government

These visitors will still be subject to the same quarantine requirements that apply to all other visitors.

These changes come into force from 22 September 2021 and visitor permits will continue to be reviewed by Customs and Immigration to ensure that the policy is being rigorously and consistently applied.

Deputy Chair of the Legislative Assembly, MLA Roger Spink, said: “Since the pandemic began, our visitor policy has been reviewed no less than ten times to ensure that it continues to function as it should. The addition of these new categories will enable eligible individuals to go ahead and make plans for visiting the Islands during our 40th anniversary year. This move also continues our considered approach to carefully loosening our restrictions over time, based on the latest public health guidance, data and intelligence.”

The latest information on visiting the Falkland Islands can be found on our dedicated government website: www.fig.gov.fk/covid-19