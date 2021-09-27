Falklands at Labour conference, climate change and “Looking forward at 40”, the main issues

The Falkland Islands have a stand at the Labour conference in Brighton which took off on Saturday and will extend until Wednesday 29 September. Official hosts of the stand are MLA Stacey Bragger and the Falklands Representative to the UK and Europe, Richard Hyslop...plus Rex the Rockie penguin.

Three are the main issues addressed by the Falklands stand (number 30) at Brighton, support for the coming climate change conference, hosted by the UK and to take place in Glasgow next November, which the Islands have reaffirmed with their “Environment Strategy 2021/2040”, and finally “Looking Forward at 40”, coinciding with the 40th anniversary of the South Atlantic conflict.

The flagship Environment Strategy 2021 – 2040, recognizes the central and universal role that the natural environment plays in the sustainable development of the health and wellbeing, the economy and the Falklands nation as a whole. The strategy outlines the Falklands national vision for the future, one that includes a bio-diverse, healthy, sustainable, adapted and connected natural environment for all.

To that purpose on Saturday, the Falklands stand celebrated Climate Change Day and invited shadow ministers, MPs, delegates and attendants of the conference to talk about the new environment strategy and contribution to help UK efforts to tackle climate change.

On the first day of the conference, one of the Falklands' young ambassadors, Tamsin Mc Leod joined the team and did a fantastic job in representing the Islands.

The long list of visitors to the stand included Stephanie Peacock, shadow Minister for Veterans, (in the pic next to MLA Bragger and Representative Hyslop); Scottish MP Sarah Boyack; Stephan Doughty, Shadow minister for Overseas Territories; Luke Pollard, shadow environment Secretary; MP Charlotte Nichols; Stephan Morgan, Shadow Armed Forces minister; the Falkland Islands team and Rex the Rockie.

“We received incredible support from the Labor conference and are looking forward to the next few days in spreading the word about the Falkland Islands”, MLA Bragger commented.

Finally, we must add that the Conservative Party conference is scheduled to take place between 3 and 6 October in Manchester City. Stacey Bragger arrived in England with MLA Leona Roberts, as reported in MLA Teslyn Barkman column.