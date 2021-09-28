Falklands makes second donation to Uruguayan charity, which assist vulnerable people

The Falkland Islands Government, as part of its continuing efforts to contribute to the worldwide Coronavirus relief response, it has made a further donation of £5,000 to Centro de Promoción por la Dignidad Humana (CEPRODIH), based in Uruguay.

CEPRODIH is a not-for-profit association, founded in 1998, which assists vulnerable people in situations where they are at risk of harm, particularly women and children. It aims to counteract the impact of unemployment, domestic violence and addiction, on people’s living circumstances. They also aim to generate genuine opportunities whereby families can sustain themselves with dignity and autonomy.

MLA Roger Spink, Deputy Chair of the Legislative Assembly, said of the donation: “Having initially made a donation to CEPRODIH in September 2020, we were very pleased to see how they used our financial support to administer their ‘Por Venir’ program, which provided social, psychological and material support for 60 vulnerable young women and newborn babies in the midst of the pandemic.

Given that Covid-19 continues to exacerbate the underlying social and economic challenges that many people face, we wanted to make this further donation to CEPRODIH to enable them to continue supporting those in need.

The Falkland Islands has a long-standing relationship with Uruguay, and this is one of the ways in which we can offer help and further cement our friendship with our neighbours overseas.”

To find out more about the work of Centro de Promoción por la Dignidad Humana, please visit www.ceprodih.org