Uruguayan President to announce measures in view of Argentine border reopening

28th Tuesday, September 2021 - 09:49 UTC Full article

Lacalle valued thereopening of the Argentine borders but measures will be taken to protect businesses in bordering areas

Uruguay's President Luis Lacalle Pou will be announcing Tuesday a package of measures to contain the impact on businesses in areas bordering Argentina for when the latter reopens its borders on October 1.

Lacalle Pou has said he intended to take all necessary steps so that these undertakings “are not harmed“ by a currency exchange rate that makes prices more affordable in Argentina and would thus lead Uruguayans to cross the border for groceries and supplies.

After a tribute to national hero José Gervasio Artigas in Paysandú, Lacalle also seized the opportunity to praise the late Interior Minister Jorge Larrañaga, who passed away earlier this year.

After his speech, the President gave a press conference during which he addressed the imminent opening of borders by Argentina. When that happens -explained Lacalle- there will also be ”a positive part,“ about the arrival of Argentine travellers who will spend their own money at Uruguayan stores.

“Many people want to come to Uruguay. Not only to do tourism but also to live with their family,” said Lacalle, who added he understood the concern caused by “the difference in prices due to the exchange rate that other countries have.”

Therefore, Lacalle pledged to announce Tuesday a set of compensatory measures and explained his government was working on the legal aspects thereof.

Lacalle also mentioned the coronavirus pandemic was controlled in all of its parameters (active cases, hospitalized in CTI and deceased), which heralds a new decree in this regard, which would mark the end of the sanitary emergency. But first, one must be ”fairly sure (that) the virus has diminished and that it has no basis to grow as it happened in other countries.“ In the short run, the mandatory use of face masks in open spaces is likely to be lifted. ”We will notify that in due course,” Lacalle announced.