Buenos Aires Governor seeks consensus with meat producers after federal gov't announcements

30th Thursday, September 2021 - 09:05 UTC Full article

Kicillof supported the federal government's measures regarding meat exports

The Governor of the Argentine Province of Buenos Aires, Axel Kicillof, Wednesday met with beef producers after the measures announced by the Federal Government regarding the lifting of caps on exports, starting with the resumption of shipments to China.

Kicillof, who is said to be former President and current Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner's choice for head of state in 2023, told the business leaders that the new “policies seek to protect both producers and consumers,“ as he asked for help to avoid “a jump in internal meat prices.”

“The goal of this field of work has to be to generate the conditions that allow us to produce more so that, once supplied to the local market, we have a greater exportable balance of meat,” Kicillof added.

The former Economy Minister under CFK also also highlighted “the articulation between the Government and the sector, which allows for concrete results to the whole of society.”

He also underscored “the importance that the dialogue that is being maintained with the sector is expressed in concrete public policies that take care of both the price paid by consumers and exports.“

Kicillof also explained that ”the purpose is to find a balance so that production and exports increase without the people of Buenos Aires stop consuming the meat they require“ and pledged his ”commitment to deepen the policies that allow increasing meat production and exports, keeping consumer prices at reasonable values.“

During the meeting at the Buenos Aires Government House, in La Plata, Kicillof was flanked by the province's ministers of Agrarian Development, Javier Rodríguez, and of Production, Science and Technological Innovation, Augusto Costa.

Minister Rodríguez pointed out there was “a coincidence in the objectives, since the main challenge that we must tackle is the increase in meat production,” he said.