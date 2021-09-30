Restrictions on non-traveling people to Buenos Aires international airport eased down

30th Thursday, September 2021

Departing passengers may be acompannied but people welcoming arriving travelers still need to wait outside the air terminal

Argentine authorities Wednesday have allowed for the access of people to Buenos Aires' main air terminal to accompany departing passengers, but those welcoming arriving travelers still need to wait outside, it was announced.

After a ban that lasted over a year and a half, nontravelers may now enter airports, although the quotas on arriving passengers remain effective, it was explained.

After the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, access to all airports in the country had been restricted only to passengers with tickets or to adults accompanying minors or people with disabilities who needed assistance.

The new measure follows the elimination of the quarantine requirement to Argentines and foreign residents who arrive in the country with a complete vaccination scheme.

Regardless of the new announcements, body temperature controls will be maintained and the use of a chinstrap continues to be mandatory because they are indoor public spaces.

For the time being, all safe corridors for international travelers continue to carry out a mandatory antigen test.

The measure means good news for businesses located within airports such as bars, cafes, fast food restaurants, and pharmacies, among others.

Health Minister Carla Vizzotti has announced that once the country reaches 50% of its population fully vaccinated, tests will no longer be performed on fully vaccinated arriving travelers, neither will they need to perform a second test between the fifth and seventh day of arrival.

Argentina has only six safe corridors authorized for international travelers: Three air corridors -Ezeiza, Aeroparque and Mendoza's El Plumerillo airport, two land crossings (Cristo Redentor in Mendoza to/from Chile) and the “Tancredo Neves” bridge in Misiones (to/from Brazil), plus Buenos Aires' river ports operating ship services to/from Uruguay.

As of October 1, the Iguazú Falls International Airport “Mayor Carlos Eduardo Krause” will also be opened.