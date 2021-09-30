Rockhopper hosting a retail investor meeting on Falklands' oil industry

30th Thursday, September 2021 - 09:08 UTC Full article

A presentation will be given by CEO Sam Moody, CEO, and the management team will be present to meet shareholders and answer their questions

Rockhopper Exploration plc (AIM: RKH), the oil and gas exploration and production company with key interests in the North Falkland Basin, confirms it will be hosting a retail investor meeting this Thursday, 30 September 2021.

A presentation will be given by Sam Moody, CEO, and the Company’s management team will be present to meet shareholders and answer their questions. The meeting will be held at 2.00 p.m. on Thursday, 30 September 2021 at the Clubhouse, Skew Bridge, Wilton Road, Salisbury, Wiltshire SP2 9NY.

Please register to attend by emailing info@rockhopperexploration.co.uk. You are encouraged to submit questions in advance of the meeting via the same email to ensure as many questions as possible can be answered.

A recording of the presentation will be made available on the Rockhopper website following the event at: https://rockhopperexploration.co.uk/investors/presentations/

Last Friday Harbour Energy which shared the Sea Lion project in the Falklands decided to exit the development and its other licenses offshore the South Atlantic Islands.

In its latest results statement, Harbour said that although Sea Lion offered a significant resource potential, it is not “a strategic fit” for the company.

Harbour was created last year by the merger of Chrysaor and Premier Oil, the Sea Lion project operator.

Sam Moody, reacting to the announcement said that “this represents both a difficult moment for Rockhopper and a huge opportunity. Whilst we are disappointed that Harbour has decided not to proceed with Sea Lion, we remain committed to unlocking its development.”

Rockhopper originally discovered and appraised the field and surrounding prospects: independently audited 2C resources are more than 500 MMbbl.

The company added that it was in discussions with Navitas Petroleum concerning the latter’s proposed entry to the project, following Harbour’s decision not to proceed. In early 2020, Navitas agreed to acquire a 30% interest in Sea Lion licenses PL032, PL004b, and PL004c.

The Falkland Islands government in a brief release admitted it was taken by surprise about the announcement and took note of the situation.