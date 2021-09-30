US hamburger demand helps Brazil overcome China's freeze on beef purchases

30th Thursday, September 2021 - 19:49 UTC Full article

The US market is one of the main buyers of Brazilian protein and is currently booming only behind China and Hong Kong

Brazil's major protein producer and exporter, Marfrig Global Foods, also the world's largest supplier of hamburgers started this month shipments to the United States from two of its plants, one in Chupinguaia, state of Rondonia and the other at Alegrete, Rio Grande do Sul.

The US market is one of the main buyers of Brazilian protein and is currently booming only behind China and Hong Kong, The Rondonia plant was certified for exporting to the US in August and the first shipment was 150 tons, but since then, there are daily consignments.

“This first shipment came at a very favorable moment since the US economy is receiving strong stimuli and their consumer market is demanding much beef, particularly food service”, said Alisson Navarro, head of Marfrig Exports.

With the certification, the US has become the main customer of the Chupinguaia plant, ahead of Iran and Hong Kong, says Marfrig.

Alegrete also received US certification last June, and now joins other four abattoirs allowed to export to the US market, in Bagé, São Gabriel, Bataguassu and Promissão

According to the Brazilian Association of Meat Exporting Industries, Abiec, the US has purchased 66,658 tons of Brazilian protein in the first eight months of the year, some 6.45% of all shipments.

In August Brazil also broke a beef export record, and the surge in the US market happens when China still has to resume its purchases, canceled following on the two atypical mad cow cases reported in Minas Gerais and Matto Grosso do Sul.