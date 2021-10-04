Rightwing candidate challenges Kirchnerite's hopes for second place in City of Buenos Aires

How many seats will Milei's Libertarian party grab come Nov. 14?

Libertarian Economist Javier Milei is closing on Kirchnerite Leandro Santoro in their Nov. 14 quest for a seat on Argentina's Lower House on behalf of the City of Buenos Aires, the firm CB Consultora Opinion Pública said Sunday.

According to every poll, the Juntos coalition of former President Mauricio Macri and current Buenos Aires Mayor Horacio Rodríguez Larreta are to win the race as far as the city of Buenos Aires is concerned.

But Santoro's Frente de Todos (FdT) of President Alberto Fernández, is still ahead in the race for second place, although with over a month ahead and a lead of less than one percentage point, things might change by election day.

According to the survey, Santoro would rake in 22% of the votes while Milei would garner 21.3% of them.

JxC's María Eugenia Vidal is way ahead with 49.1%, while in the fourth position is Myriam Bregman, from the Left Front and Workers (FIT) -Unidad, with 4.5%.

The study was conducted between September 28 and 30, according to a Buenos Aires morning newspaper.

In the Open, Simultaneous and Compulsory Primaries (PASO) of September 12 last, JxC prevailed in the City with 48.19% of the votes, ahead of Santoro (24.66%) and Milei (13.66%).

Leftwing candidate Luis Zamora, who made the 1.5% cut, is poised to receive 3.1% of the votes, the study showed.

In the November elections, 13 seats on the Lower House for Deputies from the City of Buenos Aires are at stake: 10 currently held by JxC and three by FdT.

Taking into account undecided voters (6.3%) and blank votes (2.5%), the final outcome is projected as follows: Vidal 44.8%; Santoro 20%; Milei 19.4%; Bregman 4.1%; and Zamora 2.9%.