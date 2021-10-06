Falklands Chamber of Commerce wants to discuss “Business Priorities” with November election candidates

The Falkland Islands Chamber of Commerce is pleased to publish its priorities for the upcoming general election, scheduled for November 4th, titled “Business Priorities – What our business community needs to succeed”.

The Chamber Board has created this document following discussions with our members to understand their hopes and concerns. It highlights what we believe should be the economic priorities of a new government and some of the traits we would like to see in candidates. Many of these priority areas cover issues directly related to business, such as encouraging sustainable economic growth, our labour force and air links.



Chamber Chair Mike Summers, commenting on the publication, said:



“The Chamber Board, in consultation with its members over several months, has developed its priorities to achieve continued economic growth to support community needs. We believe that addressing the areas identified makes good economic sense, and we hope that this document will help candidates understand the business community needs and the key role that it plays in our community. The Chamber will be actively engaging with election candidates in the weeks ahead, and we will be encouraging them to understand the importance of the areas for action proposed by the Chamber and to consider them in their manifestos and the subsequent Islands Plan.



”This is only the start of a long conversation with election candidates on what our business community would like to see from them, and we look forward to discussing these and other issues in more detail.”



The Chamber of Commerce election priorities are available to download and view here.