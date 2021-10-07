New Peruvian cabinet sworn in after major reshuffle

It is time to put Peru above all ideology and isolated party positions,” said Castillo Terrones.

Peruvian President Pedro Castillo Terrones Wednesday took the oath of office to the new prime minister and the other new members of cabinet following his first government reshuffle just a little after barely two months as head of state.

Former Congress Speaker Mirtha Vásquez has thus become the first woman ever to be appointed as Prime Minister. Vásquez is a lawyer by profession, specializing in human rights.

Andrea Gisela Ortiz has been appointed as Minister of Culture. She has a degree in Business Administration from the Enrique Guzmán y Valle National University of Education. She also has academic achievements from the César Vallejo University and other leading institutions.

Peru Libre Congresswoman Betssy Betzabeth Chávez Chino was picked to head the Labor Ministry. She has a Law degree from the Jorge Basadre Grohmann National University in Tacna where she was a student leader and held positions in federated centres. She later completed a master's degree with a mention in Constitutional Law at the José Carlos Mariátegui University.

The new Interior Minister Luis Roberto Barranzuela is a Senior Officer of Peru's Investigative Police and a criminal lawyer from the San Martín de Porres University.

José Roger Incio Sánchez, the new Production Minister, is a chemical engineer from the National University of Engineering (UNI) and has post-graduate degrees in Logistics Management from the ESAN University, in Public Administration and Management from the Center for Higher National Studies (CAEN) and in Project Management from the University of the Pacific.

The new Energy and Mines Minister Eduardo Eugenio González Toro is a Bachelor of Science with a major in Industrial Engineering from the National Engineering University.

The remaining ministries have remained unaltered, it was reported.

The departing Prime Minister Bellido has resumed his duties as a Peru Libre Congressman.