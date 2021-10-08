Uruguay off UK's Red List, but surprising FCDO comment on the country's Covid-19 situation

8th Friday, October 2021 - 00:30 UTC Full article

Uruguay has implemented the most successful vaccination campaign in the three Americas

From 4 am on Monday 11 October, Uruguay will no longer be on the Red List for entering England. As to UK citizens planning to travel to Uruguay, the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) advise against all but essential travel to the whole of Uruguay based on the current assessment of COVID-19 risks.

A strange comment since Uruguay's immunization campaign against Covid-19 is one of the most efficient and successful of the three Americas and has been recognized as such by UN different institutions.

FCDO also reminds UK travellers to check what they must do to travel abroad and return to England, Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland. Take out comprehensive travel and medical insurance before you travel:

Before you travel, check the Entry Requirements section for Uruguay’s current entry restrictions and requirements. Currently, Uruguayan nationals and legal residents are allowed to enter Uruguay, but most restrictions will be lifted as of next month as long as certain sanitary requirements are complied with. For information on getting a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test, health declaration, pre-authorization to enter and the Uruguayan Government’s Coronavirus App.

Around 20,000 British nationals visit Uruguay every year. Most visits are trouble-free.

Most criminal incidents occur in Montevideo, where opportunistic street crime is on the rise. Take care of your personal belongings at all times and be aware of your surroundings. Take particular care in and around the downtown and port areas. Don’t walk through these areas alone or at night; consider taking a taxi if necessary.

Carry a photocopy of your passport and keep the original document in a safe place.

There’s a zero-tolerance limit for driving under the influence of alcohol. Although there’s no recent history of terrorism in Uruguay, attacks can’t be ruled out. You can contact the emergency services by calling 911.

If you’re abroad and you need emergency help from the UK government, contact the nearest British embassy or consulate.