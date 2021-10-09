Ushuaia confirms 243 cruise calls and National Geographic Endurance will open the 2021/22 season November 7

The port of Ushuaia in Tierra del Fuego province confirmed that this cruise season 2021/22, a total of 37 vessels will make 243 calls between November and March next year. The National Geographic Endurance will inaugurate the season when it arrives next November 7 with 126 passengers.

Ushuaia Port Authority made public the information following a request to all maritime agencies to confirm the expected calls and vessel names. The news was celebrated in Tierra del Fuego since prospects until only a few days ago were quite dim and full of uncertainty.

The National Geographic Endurance is considered one of the most advanced and safest Antarctic cruise vessels. Other companies that have confirmed calls are Lindblad Expeditions and most recently Atlas Ocean Voyages with its World Navigator first call this season scheduled for November 19.

Likewise SH Minerva from Swan Hellenic will be sailing for Antarctica from Ushuaia on November 30 and Scenic Eclipse from Scenic Cruises on January 7. Another good news, according to Ushuaia port authorities is that Hurtigruten which only recently decided to move its operations to Punta Arenas, has promised to return to Tierra del Fuego's capital for the 2022/23 cruise season.