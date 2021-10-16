Jet SMART's new nonstop destination from Buenos Aires' Aeroparque

Haquim highlighted the importance of private companies willing to invest in Jujuy

Budget carrier Jet SMART's flight took off from Buenos Aires' Aeroparque Jorge Newbery (AEP) Thursday at 5.19 pm for Jujuy's Gobernador Guzmán (JUJ) airport, marking the first flight of the airline's new nonstop service three times a week.

The company will operate the route with Airbus A320-200 aircraft, which can accommodate up to 186 passengers.

Jujuy thus became Jet SMART's 13th destination from its Aeroparque hub.

Jujuy's Deputy Governor Carlos Haquim welcomed the new flight as it landed. Also present at Jujuy's airport were provincial Tourism Minister Federico Posadas and Secretary Diego Valdecantos, alongside JetSmart Argentina CEO Gonzalo Pérez Corral and Commercial Manager Darío Ratinoff.

“It is a work carried out by the minister of tourism under the leadership of our Governor Gerardo Morales, who makes those of us who usually use these means [of transport] to reach the south of the country very happy,” Haquim said.

“It is an important achievement because those of us who live so far from the Federal Capital, from the Pampa Húmeda, it is essential to move by air and the new addition of a line to Jujuy fills us with satisfaction,” he added, as he thanked JetSmart for the new service.

“It is important to note that there are private companies that decide to come to Jujuy, they do so because of the trust that is being given from the province so that they come to invest so that they can come to develop in our province, so I thank the company for that confidence in Jujuy and its Government,” he went on.

Jet SMART also serves Bariloche (BRC), Córdoba (COR)

Corrientes (CNQ), El Calafate (FTE), Iguazu (IGR), Mendoza (MDZ), Neuquen (NQN), Posadas (PSS), Salta (SLA), Santiago de Chile (SCL), Tucumán (TUC) and Ushuaia (USH).

The carrier plans to start serving Comodoro Rivadavia as of Oct. 20, also with three weekly flights.