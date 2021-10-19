Pig production recovers in China and pork prices fall

Pork production was up 38% in the first three quarters of this year compared to 2020, having reached 39,17 million tons

Pork production in China soared in the third quarter of this year, according to official data released on Monday, as big farming businesses built huge industrial breeding establishments last year to recover the swineherd hit by the deadly African swine fever.

In July/September pork production reached 12,02 million tons, a 43% increase over a year ago, and the largest volume since the third quarter of 2018 before China started to suffer the consequences of the African disease that forced the termination of millions of pigs.

Pork production was up 38% in the first three quarters of this year compared to 2020, having reached 39,17 million tons, according to market analyst Pan Chenjun. However, the third quarter was below the 13,46 million tons of the second quarter.

The increase in pork volume was led by the large farms which invested millions of dollars during 2020 in several stories and more efficient plants, in an attempt to recover the market and take advantage of higher prices as the African Swine fever came under control.

However, more production also meant a significant drop in prices, up to 65%, with some investors moving out, selling their herds but at the same time increasing productivity by culling the less productive sows.

According to Pan Chenjun, the sow herd census was down 0,5% in July compared to June, and down 0,9% in August from July.