Alexei Navalny awarded the European Parliament 2021 Sakharov Prize

21st Thursday, October 2021 - 08:11 UTC Full article

Navalny struggling with Russian police; he is currently in a high security penal colony

On Wednesday the Vice President of the European Parliament Heidi Hautala announced the decision by the European Parliament's Conference of Presidents to award Alexei Navalny with the 2021 Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought.

Alexei Navalny is a Russian opposition leader, lawyer and anti-corruption activist, who became known for organizing anti-government demonstrations and establishing himself as the strongest opposition candidate to the ruling party in Russia.

Navalny was arrested several times, and in 2013, the Russia-based organization Memorial, the 2009 Sakharov Prize laureate, recognized Navalny as a political prisoner. Alexei Navalny is currently imprisoned in a high-security penal colony.

On Thursday, 14th of October, the shortlist of the finalists of the European Parliament’s Sakharov Prize for freedom of thought 2021 was decided during a meeting of the Committee on Foreign Affairs and the Committee on Development.

The three finalists of the 2021 edition were: - A group of Afghan women fighting for equality and human rights in their country; Former interim president of Bolivia Jeanine Áñez and Russian activist Alexei Navalny.