The three Ms attracting Argentines fed up with the uncertainty of their country

21st Thursday, October 2021 - 19:36 UTC Full article

Montevideo is only a hop away from Buenos Aires

Argentines fed up with political instability, financial disorder, pandemic restrictions and growing taxes in their country are in increasing numbers moving or thinking about a new residence and have a preference for one of three Ms.

The three Ms are Montevideo, Miami and Madrid. The tendency was already budding in 2019, but increased with the pandemic restrictions and political infighting. “Since the midterm primary election of 2019, political and economic uncertainty with the return of the Kirchner governments accelerated the migratory process”.

Although it is not clear or numbers disclosed, as to how many Argentines opted for Montevideo and the Atlantic resort of Punta del Este in Uruguay, the current Uruguayan ambassador in Buenos Aires said that some 6,000 have requested residence in the country, but the Argentine tax revenue office says that only 1,800 requested to be dropped from the fiscal list since they were leaving.

This phenomenon is not new, Uruguayan presidents, both from the ruling and opposition coalitions have always stated that the country opens its arms to entrepreneurs who wish to invest and reside. And Montevideo is ideal given its good communications network, banking system and proximity and no cultural surprises.

However those who are thinking in bigger businesses and investments target Miami that already has a huge Argentine community as well as from other South American countries that have undergone similar situations of uncertainty as those endemic in Argentina.

Madrid, capital of Spain, attracts the descendants of those who once migrated to South America and promising Argentina, and is also the first step in Europe before possibly moving to some other country. Many of them of Spaniard, Italian, Greek, French, German, Polish descent have a second passport from the EU.