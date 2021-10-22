Andean countries take steps to bolster tourism and integration

The new Andean regulation will facilitate the circulation of more than 111 million CAN citizens across member countries, Pedraza explained

Authorities of Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru Thursday announced things would be simplified for the temporary entry of private vehicles belonging to nationals of these countries, grouped under the so-called Andean Community (CAN).

“The norm was approved during the Extraordinary Meeting 154 of the CAN Commission in which the Secretary-General of the Andean Community, Jorge Hernando Pedraza, and the Vice Minister of Commerce of Ecuador, Daniel Legarda on behalf of the Pro Tempore Presidency participated; Benjamín Blanco, from Bolivia; Andrés Cárdenas, from Colombia; and Diego Llosa, from Peru,” a press release stated.

According to the agreement, vehicles must enter and leave the territory of the member countries free of taxes and through the authorized border customs control points.

However, vehicles will be allowed to stay in the country of destination only for as long as the immigration authority at the point of entry decides to grant by the legislation of each country, it was explained.

“This new Andean regulation that offers to ease up on the circulation of the more than 111 million citizens of the CAN, will contribute to the reactivation of the tourism sector and therefore to the economic and social recovery of our region,” Pedraza said.

The decision will become effective 180 calendar days after appearing in the Official Gazette of the Cartagena Agreement.

The delegates also agreed to Ecuador's proposal to create the initiative “Andean Roads” to jointly promote the reactivation of this sector as well as an Ad Hoc Tourism Group was agreed.

The delegates also approved the ”Common Nomenclature of Designation and Coding of Goods of CAN Member Countries (NANDINA), as per the World Customs Organization standards, which will facilitate the identification and classification of goods and the implementation of national tariffs.

They also agreed to extend the temporary suspension of Decision 483, regarding the standards for the registration, control, marketing and use of veterinary products, until October 28, 2022.

The group also adopted an initiative to financially support programs and projects which could boost integration, it was reported.