Falklands Election: Peter Biggs, “Our allegiance with the UK is vital; I hope Argentina will mature into a democracy”

Peter Biggs has announced his intention to stand for the Falklands General Election and is running for the circumscription of Stanley. Follows his manifesto:

I have a good understanding of FIG. I think the foundation of good governance is to take special care of the young and the old and vulnerable, and to ensure that everyone has access to good quality healthcare, a full range of educational development, and equal opportunities in employment and recreation.

• The environment – I will do everything in my power to ensure that FIG does not let our near pristine environment be used for industries that may bring about its ruin. Now is the time to adapt to the new reality of reducing atmospheric carbon.

• Political stability. Our allegiance with the UK is vital. I hope that Argentina will mature into a democracy that respects the democratic rights of the people of the Falkland Islands, however until that happens, we must maintain the moral high ground and never reduce our vigilance.

• The economy of the Falklands is still strong, and balanced budgets are still attainable. Capital projects that have been put off for years are now being addressed. The new port facility is in the advanced planning stage, and is a massive challenge for FIG.

• The shortage of labor – an area that requires strategic direction.

• The new Assembly is faced with existing plans for the government to borrow a large sum of money. I want the new Assembly to look carefully at any existing plans that involve FIG debt, and to be completely transparent regarding the consequences.

• The cost of the public service – requires review. There is also a need to check that the policy formulation process has not become blurred between the administration and Legislative Assembly.

• Taxation system – rates and allowance should have annual review, with a view to easing the tax burden on the lower paid.

• The Fishing Industry generates most of FIG’s revenue. A stable administration system that provides the industry with the reassurance required to invest and grow is --the way forward.

• The farming industry – a vital part of the Falklands that must be supported

• Tourism and the South American air link -must be allowed to re-open as soon as it is reasonably safe to do so.

• Banking and financial services - The bank and FIG need to modernize.

• Education and training – more teaching space in both schools is required. I will continue to support the current system of providing higher education to those who qualify.

• Our healthcare system – deserves the support of us all.

• Communications – we must look at all options for improvement of internet services.

• Immigration – if the system is flawed we can examine it.

• Sport and recreation – requires further investment and development.

• Summary - I care about the Falkland Islands. I want to save what we have for future generations. I am a good listener and will carefully consider all views given to me; the decisions I take will be those I consider best for the future of the Falklands and the people that live here. Please see my full manifesto. Telephone 21068; mobile 55009, email pbiggs@horizon.co.fk