Ice Worlds Festival of Polar Science at Greenwich, London

27th Wednesday, October 2021 - 09:22 UTC Full article

New polar ship RRS Sir David Attenborough during sea trials off the coast of Portrush, Northern Ireland (2021). Credit: British Antarctic Survey.

On the eve of the UN COP26 climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland, the British Antarctic Survey is partnering with Royal Museums Greenwich a festival that is guaranteed to enthrall and inspire. Discover why Antarctica and the Arctic matter to all of us, experience a live virtual tour of the RRS Sir David Attenborough, enjoy a great day out for all the family. In London or online enjoy a dazzling showcase of polar environmental science, engineering and technology.

The 28 – 30 October program

• Live talks and virtual tours of the RRS Sir David Attenborough.

• Ice Worlds – meet polar scientists and experts in the National Maritime Museum and learn what it’s like to work in the polar regions.

• Explore what it really means to do extreme polar science and engineering.

• Discover how robots unravel the mystery of the oceans – catch a glimpse of the infamous Boaty McBoatface.

New polar research ship makes its London debut

Love ships? The RRS Sir David Attenborough is making a special visit to London. COVID-19 precautions prevent us from opening the ship to the public – but a BIG MOMENT on Thursday 28 October is a special live virtual tour of this amazing state-of-the-art ship. Discover how its science missions will help us live with and adapt to climate change. A huge quayside video screen gives you a glimpse of life on board. If you can’t make it to London then enjoy the tour from a PC or smartphone anywhere in the world.

Commissioned by the Natural Environment Research Council (NERC), built by Cammell Laird for operation by British Antarctic Survey the RRS Sir David Attenborough is keeping Britain at the forefront of world-leading research in Antarctica and the Arctic.

Meet our science teams

Head inside the world-famous National Maritime Museum for exciting hands-on exhibits, including Antarctic fossils, a polar field camp and science equipment from RRS Sir David Attenborough, including the infamous yellow robotic submersible known as Boaty McBoatface The event is a great chance for the whole family to meet leading polar scientists, engineers and support staff from British Antarctic Survey and other leading organizations; including the National Oceanography Centre, University of St Andrew, University of Edinburgh, BAM Nuttall, Hugh Broughton Architects, Ramboll and Sweco.

Come and see how polar science and engineering improves our understanding of the impacts of climate change, learn why what happens in the polar regions affects us all, and explore what can be done to make things better.

Polar Exploration: Past, present and future

The polar regions have been a focus for scientific enquiry and exploration for centuries. As we confront the consequences of climate change, understanding that legacy is more important than ever.

The National Maritime Museum is home to some of the most significant records and artefacts in British polar exploration history.

During your visit, explore the National Maritime Museum’s Polar Worlds Gallery, including relics from HMS Erebus and Terror and items belonging to Captain Scott and Ernest Shackleton.

Event updates and virtual content will be shared on the British Antarctic Survey, BAS, and their social media channels.