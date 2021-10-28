British Airways to resume Buenos Aires route

Foreign carriers are gradually returning to Argentina as all restrictions are to be lifted

British Airwars has announced the resumption of its direct services between London and Buenos Aires, starting Dec. 1, albeit with a stopover in Sao Paulo, thus increasing the number of weekly seats available between the largest cities in Argentina and Brazil.

The company announced modern Airbus 350 aircraft will be used for daily operations, which will leave from Buenos Aires at 9.30 pm and arrive in London at 10.05 am. Return flights will depart at 12.15 pm and arrive at 6.35 am, all local times.

After many carriers left Argentina as pandemic restrictions were being imposed, British Airways announcement came as a surprise because there were doubts on whether the interruptions were permanent or just temporary. Other airlines still to define their strategies regarding Buenos Aires are Emirates and Air New Zealand.

Meanwhile, Turkish announced it would increase flights to Buenos Aires to three weekly services, also on Airbus 350 aircraft as of November. The decision is in response to the Argentine government lifting all restrictions on international air passenger traffic. Just like British Airways, Turkish will also be stopping at Sao Paulo on its way to and from Istanbul.

Meanwhile, Latam Airlines has been cleared to resume international operations from Córdoba to Santiago de Chile and Lima three times a week each service on Airbus 320 aircraft. Javier Macías, Commercial Manager of Latam Airlines in Argentina, said that “Latam has had a presence in the province for more than 20 years, with a strong commitment to the Cordoba market, favouring regional economies and promoting tourism to and from the city. Resuming our regional operation in Córdoba allows us to strengthen the connection network and unite the province with the world, offering distinctive service and with the highest security standards.”

In addition to Córdoba operations, Latam offers flights from Buenos Aires to Lima, Santiago de Chile and Sao Paulo, in addition to having resumed flights from Mendoza to Santiago de Chile and Sao Paulo.