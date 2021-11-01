Ushuaia announces four calls from Norwegian Star beginning January

1st Monday, November 2021 - 09:17 UTC Full article

The majestic cruise with its multicolor is expected this season in the South Atlantic

The Ushuaia port authorities have announced that the Norwegian Star will be calling four times in the capital of the extreme south Argentine province of Tierra del Fuego this 2021/22 cruise season.

The first call will be on January 21st, followed on 5 and 18 February and March 5th, and the departing point will be Buenos Aires, according to a release from Norwegian Cruise Line Holding.

The vessel launched in Germany in 2001 was recently renovated (2018), is 294 meters long and 38 meters beam with a tonnage of 91,740. She has a 2,348 passenger capacity with 1,174 cabins and suites, and 1,031 crew. In the South Atlantic she will be operating from Buenos Aires.