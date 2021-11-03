Peru's President open to more European, Chinese cooperation

Peru's President Pedro Castillo Terrones told a European Union envoy Tuesday that his administration was offering right conditions for responsible investments in the country.

Castillo thus sent a welcome message through Twitter to the European Union's envoy Josep Borrell, with whom he met today in Lima.

“Benvingut to Peru, esteemed Josep Borrell. My Government has the right conditions for responsible European investments to develop the potential of our country. Let us continue to deepen our cooperation ties for the well-being of our peoples,” the President wrote.

Castillo and Foreign Minister Oscar Maúrtua welcomed Borrell at the presidential palace to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the social, economic, environmental, inclusive development areas, among others.

The President also recognized Europe's solidarity with Peru during the most critical stage of the pandemic. “We count on your support in the economic reactivation of the regions, through sustainable investments,” he wrote.

Also Tuesday, Castillo exchanged congratulatory messages with his Chinese colleague President Xi Jinping on the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations.

Xi pointed out that China and Peru, though geographically apart, enjoy long-standing friendly exchanges and a solid foundation for bilateral relations.

Since the establishment of diplomatic ties 50 years ago, the two sides have deepened political mutual trust, and expanded practical cooperation as well as people-to-people exchanges, setting a good example of solidarity, cooperation and common development between China and Latin American countries, Xi said.

The Chinese leader also said he attached great importance to the development of China-Peru relations and that the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties must be taken as an opportunity to further enhance those ties.

Castillo pointed out that Peru and China are both ancient civilizations with several thousand years of history and pointed out that his country was looking forward to high-level exchanges with China in trade, investment, tourism and digitalization.

The two countries also favor multilateralism and have fought COVID-19 together as they were reaching a post-pandemic economic recovery.